Rangers host the Hurricanes to start the second round in 2024 NHL Playoffs

NEW YORK, NY -- Carolina Hurricanes (52-23-7, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (55-23-4, first in the Metropolitan Division)

The game is on Sunday at 4 p.m. on ESPN.

BOTTOM LINE

The New York Rangers host the Carolina Hurricanes to begin the Eastern Conference second round. The teams meet Tuesday for the fourth time this season. The Rangers went 2-1 against the Hurricanes during the regular season. In their last regular season meeting on March 12, the Rangers won 1-0.

New York has a 22-8-0 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 55-23-4 record overall. The Rangers have a 48-7-3 record when scoring at least three goals.

Carolina is 20-6-5 against the Metropolitan Division and 52-23-7 overall. The Hurricanes have a 20-11-2 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

TOP PERFORMERS

Hurricanes: Jake Guentzel has 30 goals and 47 assists for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Rangers: Artemi Panarin has 49 goals and 71 assists. Chris Kreider has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES:

Hurricanes: 8-1-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Rangers: 8-2-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES

Hurricanes: Jesper Fast: out for season (upper body), Brett Pesce: out (lower body).

Rangers: Blake Wheeler: out for season (lower-body), Filip Chytil: out for season (upper-body).