15-year-old charged in shooting at Concord Mills Mall that killed 13-year-old

According to the Concord Police Department, officers arrested a 15-year-old boy who they believe to be an acquaintance of 18-year-old Dontae Milton-Black, who was arrested Wednesday.
Police have not named the 15-year-old suspect. Both teenagers are charged with first-degree murder and felony riot.
The shooting, which killed 13-year-old Avenanna Propst and injured two teenage boys, happened Dec. 28 outside the Dave & Buster's at the Concord Mills Mall. Concord police said both of the boys, who are 16 and 15 years old, had non-life threatening injuries.
According to Charlotte ABC-affiliate WSOC, police said the three victims were at the wrong place at the wrong time.
Aveanna's mother told WSOC that she had brought her three daughters to the mall that day to buy shoes with money they got for Christmas.
Concord Police Department said they are still investigating the shooting to learn if anyone else was involved.