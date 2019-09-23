15-year-old football player among 3 shot in Benson during weekend

It happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday when police responded to Whittington Street and Benton Street for a shots-fired call.
"They were hacking up and just spraying bullets everywhere," a neighbor told ABC11. "Kids was all around."
A shooting late Friday night at a Benson apartment complex left a HS football player and 2 others injured. Bullets also hit several cars and homes. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/uib8wgPxXa— DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) September 23, 2019
Police said three people were shot. One woman who did not want to be identified told ABC11 that she shielded two school-aged girls from gunfire behind a car. One of the bullets hit a tire near her.
She estimated that at least 20 shots were fired.
One of those shooting victims is CJ Redmond, 15, a receiver and defensive back for South Johnston High's football team, his family said.
"Thank God it was family around," CJ's sister, Ka'Niya Moore, told ABC11. "We were applying pressure to the wounds."
CJ, who recently became father to a newborn daughter, is being treated at WakeMed Raleigh.
"Man I lost it," Moore said. "That's my brother. I ain't never had nobody close to me like that get shot. And he's only 15, so it's like -- dang. And the fact that he was an innocent bystander and he got it the worst -- that's still crazy. And he's the only boy out of our siblings. Sometimes I think about it, of course. But as long as I know he good -- I'm good."
Moore told ABC11 that the doctors said they they did not remove the bullet from CJ because it could cause more damage.
"But they said as he gets older, he's going to heal and will still be able to play," Moore said.
"That boy is a football star," Marcus Williams, a neighbor, said of CJ. "He didn't deserve what he got. Now he won't be able to play for the season. Why?"
The target of the attack was apparently a man who goes by "Kodak," ABC11 has learned,. He was shot in the chest and was taken to the hospital for surgery.
A third shooting victim, who was grazed by a bullet, was identified as Tiffany Burgess.
Police said they have identified a "person of interest" in the case but have not elaborated.
There were security cameras at the scene, they are not working because neither the city nor apartment complex are willing or able to pay to keep them operational, residents told ABC11.
"These cameras don't work," Moore said. "They ain't worth nothing. They paid $30,000 for these cameras. They got money to spend for stuff they don't need that's not even connected yet."
She said the cameras have been in place for about a month.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Benson Police Department at (919) 894-2091.