15-year-old boy killed in early Sunday morning shooting in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 15-year-old boy has died following a shooting early Sunday morning, Durham Police Department officers said.

Durham Police Department officers investigated a shooting just after 2:45 a.m. Sunday on Seven Oaks Road. A little while later, officers said they found a 15-year-old boy, who had been shot on Seven Oaks, at the hospital.

The teen later died from his injuries.

'His memory will never die:' 33 children have been shot in Durham since 9-year-old Z'Yon Person's death one year ago

No charges have been filed and no suspect information is currently available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Durham Police Department at (919)560-4440 ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919)683-1200.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdeadly shootingdurham policefatal shootinghomicide investigationhomicideteen killed
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump makes surprise appearance at RNC
President Trump to visit Mills River, North Carolina today
'This thing is for real': Clayton mayor responds to COVID-19 outbreak
LATEST: NC reports lowest one-day test count in more than a month
Trailer full of Boy Scouts camping equipment stolen
Marco weakens into tropical storm as Laura strengthens
North Carolina will be 1st state to begin voting for president
Show More
Scott Peterson death penalty conviction overturned
Biden says he'd shut down economy if scientists recommend
Detroit woman pronounced dead found breathing at funeral home
Protest erupts after Wisconsin police shoot Black man
Homes of evacuees looted during California wildfires
More TOP STORIES News