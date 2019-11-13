17-year-old charged after teen dragged around house during Raeford home invasion

During the home invasion, a 12-year-old and 13-year-old were inside.
VIDEO: Teen dragged around house during Hoke County home invasion
The Hoke County Sheriff's Office said Enrique Angeles-Chavis has been arrested and charged with two counts of first degree kidnapping, larceny of a firearm, felony conspiracy, first degree burglary and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Angeles-Chavis was taken to the Hoke County Detention Center where he received a $100,000 secured bond.
The incident was partially captured on surveillance video from a camera that Laurie Tedder had on top of her fridge.
It shows the first masked robber zoom by the kitchen; just seconds later another suspect is seen pushing her naked son into another room.
"It makes me really mad, furious. I just hope they're arrested soon because I'm furious," Tedder said.
Tedder was away from home on Sunday evening when the incident happened. She said the two men forced open the front door around 6:30 p.m.
Her nephew was watching TV in a bedroom, while her son, Juelz, was taking a shower.
The masked men broke open the bathroom door and demanded both boys show them where the safe was or they'd shoot them.
"He told the other boy to stand here and if he moved, to blow his brains out," Tedder said.
Once the suspects found the safe, they forced Juelz and his cousin to lie face down on the front lawn as they drove away, taking $700 worth of items in the safe.
"My son ran through the house to find some basketball shorts, they ran out and said they hid in the woods for a little bit and ran through the woods to a neighbor's house," Tedder added.
The mother of two is grateful her youngest wasn't in the home during the incident and says the kids are okay.
"He's just not, he's staying up later at night, not wanting to go to bed until early morning hours," Tedder said.