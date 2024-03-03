Man shot and killed during home invasion in Orange County

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was found dead Sunday morning after a home invasion in Orange County.

At about midnight, Deputies arrived at the home in Hillsborough near Highway 70 and Buckhorn Road. Deputies say they found the victim and two other residents inside.

According to the sheriff's office, three intruders broke into the man's home and demanded money. The man then shot a gun at the men, hitting one of them.

One intruder shot back, hitting the man who later died at the hospital.

The other residents of the home reported being held at gunpoint, but they were not physically harmed.

All three intruders fled the home after the exchange of gunfire.

Deputies later found 28-year-old Clarence Brandon Hayes of Durham. He was located in the parking lot of a business near the home.

Hayes was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

A K9 track suggested the two uninjured intruders left the scene in a vehicle.

The residents of the home described them as men wearing masks and all black clothing, deputies say.