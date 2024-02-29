Suspects held in Maryland linked to recent home burglaries in Orange County

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Orange County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that four men who are in custody in Maryland have been linked to residential burglaries near Chapel Hill.

Orange County Sheriff's Investigator Kevin Stewart obtained warrants against the men this week stemming from two recent home break-ins.

Luis Fernando Oyanedel Valenzuela, 23, and Jorge Orlando Gatica Vergara, 22, both citizens of Chile, face warrants for first-degree burglary, felony conspiracy, felony larceny after breaking and entering, and damage to property in connection with a December break-in.

The men are being held in Baltimore County and face full extradition to Orange County after the Maryland courts settle their criminal cases there.

"Stewart gets after it," Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said. "No detail is too small, no task too tedious as he works to link cases together. The criminal element is creative, and they are opportunistic. But they don't hustle like Stewart does, and his patience, diligence, and work ethic once again paid off."

Investigators allege that Oyanedel and Gatica broke into a home on Whirlaway Lane in the Triple Crown Farms subdivision on Dec. 17. Thieves stole jewelry, cash, and clothing, notably expensive cultural and ceremonial garments.

Two other men are suspected of breaking into another home on Whirlaway Lane on Jan. 19. In both cases, the burglars smashed glass in the rear of the homes to gain access. Both break-ins occurred in the early evening after dark.

Investigators said they suspect the thieves conducted surveillance on the homes from positions of nearby covers, such as the wood lines between other neighborhoods.

Warrants have been issued against Thomas Francisco Crisosto Araya, 21, and Gabriel Alejandro Matamala Ponce, 20, for their suspected involvement with the January break-in.

Crisosto and Matamala are also Chilean citizens and face charges of second-degree burglary, felony conspiracy, felony larceny after breaking and entering, and damage to property.

Anyone with additional information is asked to please call Investigator Stewart at (919) 245-2925.