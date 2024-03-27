4 dead, 5 injured after Illinois stabbing spree; suspect in custody, officials say

A Rockford, IL stabbing attack left at least four people dead and five injured Wednesday in the Winnebago County city, authorities said.

ROCKFORD, Illinois -- An adult male allegedly stabbed multiple victims in the Rockford, Illinois area on Wednesday, leaving four people dead, one in critical condition and four others in stable condition, authorities said in a press conference.

Rockford police said they received their first calls about the incident just before 1:15 p.m.

When officers responded, they found multiple crime scenes, police said. They explained the crimes took place both in the city of Rockford and in the county, on multiple streets. Police said in the city of Rockford, four people were killed. One person is in critical condition and four others were injured, though not all of them were stabbed.

The Rockford Fire Department said one of the people who died was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but did not survive.

Police gave an update after 4 were killed and 5 injured in stabbings in the Rockford area.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department said there was a home invasion near Cleveland Avenue and Eggleston Road. Sheriff Gary Caruana said a young woman escaped that home invasion and was pursued by the suspect. She was stabbed in the hands and face and is hospitalized in serious condition.

Garuana said a good Samaritan stopped to help the woman and was also stabbed by the suspect, but was not seriously injured.

"Words can't even express my thoughts right now; this a pretty painstaking event," Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd said, adding, "This was a heinous crime."

One of the victims killed was a postal worker, the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department said.

A sheriff's deputy took the suspect into custody. Rockford police said the suspect is being interviewed at this time and charges have not yet been filed.

Police said they do not believe any other suspects are at large in this attack. They said federal agents are also assisting in the investigation.

There was no information immediately available about a possible motive.