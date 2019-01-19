A teenager was shot and killed Saturday morning, officials say.Around 9:45 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting call in the 3200 block of Balfour Road.When they got there, they found the body of a young man who had suffered from a gunshot wound.Officials pronounced Hoke High student Jon-Marvin Revels Jacobs, 17, dead at the scene. Jacobs was said to have suffered severe trauma to the upper portion of his body by the gun shot.Authorities said Jacobs had left a party and was walking home when he was shot.Hoke County Detectives are actively pursuing all leads at this time. If anyone has any information please contact the Sheriff's Office immediately at 910-875-5111.