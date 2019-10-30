17-year-old among those killed in rash of shootings over span of 26 hours in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- More information is trickling out after a rash of shootings in Durham as the person shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon has been identified.
Zaeveon Hershel Tucker, who had turned 17 just a week prior, was walking across Driver Street in front of Shepherd's House United Methodist Church around 2 p.m. when people driving by in a truck opened fire. According to police, Tucker collapsed on the church's front yard and died.
Police released two photos of pickup trucks that were around the area when the shooting happened. A white Ford F150 utility truck and a green Dodge Ram are shown in the photos. Those who were inside the trucks aren't considered suspects, but police believe they may have witnessed the shooting or have information about the suspect's vehicle. They are asked to contact police at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335.
Tucker was one of two people killed in a rash of shootings in Durham on Monday night through Tuesday. All told, eight people were shot in six different shootings.
TIMELINE
Monday, 10:23 p.m. -- A man was shot in the leg and another in the hand while walking down the 1200 block of Wabash Street. Investigators said the shots came from a dark-colored vehicle.
Monday 10:30 p.m. -- People inside a dark-colored vehicle opened fire on people standing at a bus stop near the intersection of North Dillard Street and Liberty Street. Kerry Graham Jr., 24, died; two other victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Tuesday, 2 p.m. -- Tucker shot and killed while walking in front of a church.
Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. -- Man shot near West Club Boulevard and Watts Street in what witnesses described as a drive-by. A man and a woman were also injured in the incident. The man was shot, and the woman was injured by flying debris.
Tuesday, 11:30 p.m. -- Five bullets were fired into a woman's car as she turned onto Fulton Street. She was not injured.
Tuesday, 11:45 p.m. -- People in a dark-colored car fired 12 shots into the back of a man's car as he drove south on Interstate 85. He was not injured.
