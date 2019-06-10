shark attack

19-year-old surfer injured by suspected shark bite at Ocean Isle Beach, officials say

Outer Banks (image source: Wikimedia Commons)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 19-year-old surfer has been injured by a suspected shark bite at Ocean Isle Beach Monday, Brunswick County officials said.

Officials said at around 2 p.m., a 19-year-old male surfer suffered a suspected shark bite to his right foot and was transported to New Hanover Hospital in Wilmington.

According to officials, the patient is stable and talking with staff.

The incident is being investigated by Ocean Isle Police and NC Wild Life.
