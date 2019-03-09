2 charged after car smashes into Garner apartment during chase, toddler hospitalized

Garner Police pursuit ended when the vehicle they were chasing stuck the apartment building at 905 Bryan Place. 2 males in custody and a 2yo male transported to Wake Med for evaluation. Charges are pending. pic.twitter.com/aRsJfyFM3H — Garner Police (@GarnerPolice) March 8, 2019

Just got on scene in @Garner_NC where this car went into these apartments. @GarnerPolice tried to pull car over in traffic stop, 5 minute chase ensued and this is where car wound up. Toddler inside car being chased was taken to wake Med but just to be checked out. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/Ljk0xz3kOA — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) March 8, 2019

.@GarnerPolice taking measurements after brief chase that led to car smashing into apartments. Toddler in that car was not seriously hurt. Neighbor said “my house shook.” #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/gyYMIdq5c3 — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) March 8, 2019

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A toddler is in the hospital and two men are in custody following a police chase that ended when a car crashed into an apartment building Friday afternoon in Garner.Garner Police charged Tyref Yamere Smith, 23, of Raleigh, with felony speeding to elude arrest and possession of marijuana. The passenger, Louis C. Brock, 29, of Raleigh, was charged with possession of marijuana.Police said that shortly after 3 p.m., they attempted to stop a BMW sedan for a registration violation in the 400 block of Highway 50.Authorities said the car refused to stop.Police followed the car until it crashed into the apartment building at Bryan Woods Apartments at 905 Bryan Place.The driver tried to run from the crash scene with the 2-year-old child, who was apparently unrestrained and sitting on the passenger's lap at the time of the crash, Garner Police said.Smith was caught after a short foot chase, police said.Police said the toddler was taken to Wake Med as a precaution.The crash caused extensive damage to at least one apartment. No one was in the apartment unit at the time of the crash.Police said the car Smith was driving was seized.