2 charged in deadly Sanford apartment shooting

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 18-year-old and 20-year-old are facing murder charges in connection with a deadly apartment shooting in Sanford over the weekend.Sanford police said one man was killed and another person was injured during a shooting inside an apartment overnight SaturdayPolice said they responded to WestRidge Apartments in the 2000 block of Pathway Drive and found two victims inside apartment F just after 3 a.m.Eric Andre Thompson, 29, of Sanford, was found dead with a gunshot wound.Jessie Yvonne Ray, 22, of Sanford, was found with a gunshot wound and was airlifted to UNC Hospitals for treatment. Ray is in stable condition.Jayden Zyonne Rodney Hodges, 18, of Sanford was arrested at his home.Hodges was charged with one count of first degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.Hodges was placed in Lee County Jail under no bond.Elijah Rose, 20, of Sanford was one count of first degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.Both are scheduled to appear in court Thursday.