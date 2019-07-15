2 children shot after argument at Durham duplex

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police officers are investigating after two children were injured in a shooting early Monday morning.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. near McNeil Lane and North Blacknall Street.

Officers on scene told ABC11 crews that an argument broke out in an apartment complex parking lot near a white SUV. That argument turned violent and shots were fired.



Those bullets went into a nearby duplex where two unidentified children (one boy and one girl) were hit.

A girl was taken to the hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

No information about the shooter has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.
