2 children shot after argument at Durham duplex

When an overnight verbal dispute outside that home turned violent, shots fired hit two young victims inside the building. We’re live from the scene in Durham with the latest this morning on @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/3lA2MQCJsD — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) July 15, 2019

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police officers are investigating after two children were injured in a shooting early Monday morning.The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. near McNeil Lane and North Blacknall Street.Officers on scene told ABC11 crews that an argument broke out in an apartment complex parking lot near a white SUV. That argument turned violent and shots were fired.Those bullets went into a nearby duplex where two unidentified children (one boy and one girl) were hit.A girl was taken to the hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.No information about the shooter has been released.