YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

2 climbers dead after fall from El Capitan in Yosemite

Officials say two people fell to their death while climbing the Freeblast Route on El Capitan inside Yosemite National Park. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK --
Officials say two people fell to their death while climbing the Freeblast Route on El Capitan inside Yosemite National Park.

RELATED: Climbers react to hiker death at Half Dome in Yosemite

Park rangers say they received multiple 911 calls reporting the incident on Saturday around 8:15 a.m.

Yosemite Park Rangers and Search and Rescue staff responded to El Capitan.

The identity of the deceased climbers will be released pending family notification.

RELATED: Record-setting rock climber rescued from Yosemite's El Capitan yearns to be home in Bay Area

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released on Saturday.

This fall comes after another death inside the park on May 21, when a hiker fell from the Half Dome cables while hiking with another person during a thunderstorm.

Full coverage on Yosemite National park here.
