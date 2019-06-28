2 dead, 1 seriously injured after small plane crashes into Hope Mills home

This is the closest that we’re able to get to the scene. The plane crash is just beyond this crime scene tape and that utility vehicle. Neighbors tell us they heard the plane sputtering before it crashed into a home. One person inside killed along with the pilot #abc11 pic.twitter.com/lLE4AxKnMx — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) June 28, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5369356" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw footage of Chopper11HD over the scene of a deadly plane crash in Hope Mills

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people are dead and another is injured following a plane crash Thursday night.The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. near US 301 south.According to State Highway Patrol, a single-engine civilian plane crashed into a home on Pasadena Avenue.The pilot and one occupant of the home were killed; they were pronounced dead on scene. Another person in the home was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with serious injuries.The identities of the people involved in the crash have not been released.Jennifer Kelton, who lives about 50 yards away from the crash site, told ABC11's Morgan Norwood her family was sitting down to dinner when they heard the plane pass by and then heard an explosion."I never heard anything that loud," she said. "It really did buzz over the roof."Kelton said the residents of the home the airplane destroyed were "very good people.""It's so very, very unfortunate, and I'm just praying for their family."Other neighbors told ABC11's Akilah Davis that they heard the crash and went out to see that a small aircraft had crashed into a home.They said they heard the plane struggling and the engine sputtering."It was a double-wide modular home, and it (the plane) came in and it took the whole back of the house out," eyewitness Kenny Oxendine said.