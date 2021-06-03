2 dead, girl injured in Fayetteville home invasion, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men are dead and a girl is injured after a Fayetteville home invasion Wednesday night, authorities said.Around 8 p.m., Fayetteville police were called to a shooting along the 6300 block of Milton Drive near Bingham Drive.On arrival, officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds -- a 33-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl. Justin Ellis Jackson, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene while the girl was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital with what is believed to be a non-life-threatening injury.Investigators said two suspects entered the home and began shooting. The victim, Jackson, was also armed with a gun and fired back.A short time later, a neighboring county hospital alerted authorities of James Edward Corbett, another 33-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound had been dropped off. Corbett was pronounced dead after his arrival. Investigators determined Corbett was involved in the shooting.An ABC11 breaking news crew on the scene said a neighboring home was also struck by a bullet.The Fayetteville Police Department does not believe the shooting to be a random incident and will continue to investigate the shooting.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 580-8798 or CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-8477,