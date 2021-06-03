double shooting

2 dead, girl injured in Fayetteville home invasion, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

At least 1 dead, girl injured in Fayetteville home invasion

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men are dead and a girl is injured after a Fayetteville home invasion Wednesday night, authorities said.

Around 8 p.m., Fayetteville police were called to a shooting along the 6300 block of Milton Drive near Bingham Drive.

On arrival, officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds -- a 33-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl. Justin Ellis Jackson, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene while the girl was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital with what is believed to be a non-life-threatening injury.

Investigators said two suspects entered the home and began shooting. The victim, Jackson, was also armed with a gun and fired back.

A short time later, a neighboring county hospital alerted authorities of James Edward Corbett, another 33-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound had been dropped off. Corbett was pronounced dead after his arrival. Investigators determined Corbett was involved in the shooting.

An ABC11 breaking news crew on the scene said a neighboring home was also struck by a bullet.



The Fayetteville Police Department does not believe the shooting to be a random incident and will continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 580-8798 or CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-8477,

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillehome invasionfatal shootingfayetteville newsdouble shooting
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOUBLE SHOOTING
Mom of pregnant woman killed in Fayetteville calls shooting 'senseless'
Raleigh police make arrest in April 1 double shooting
2 hurt in Dunn drive-by shooting, police say
Woman charged in Roanoke Rapids Walmart shooting; 1 still sought
TOP STORIES
Wake County deputy has 2nd surgery, suspect appears in court
Troubleshooter helps woman who had been waiting 220+ days for unemployment
WEATHER: Rain moves through central North Carolina
$300-a-week federal aid would end for unemployed under NC House bill
'I'm a lucky guy': Coach K reminisces on legendary career
Celebrity attorney F. Lee Bailey dead at 87
Downtown Raleigh retailers make comeback with help from up-fit grant
Show More
FSU offering tuition free summer classes to 1,400 students
Man killed in afternoon shooting in Fayetteville, police say
NY to London in 3 1/2 hours possible with supersonic jets, United says
Sheriff: 2 children open fire on deputies: 'She's got the AK and the shotgun'
HS valedictorian delivers abortion rights call at graduation
More TOP STORIES News