2 Fayetteville men arrested, accused of vandalizing 40 cars

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --Police arrested two men on Friday who are allegedly responsible for 50 counts of vandalism within the Fayetteville city limits, including vandalism to 40 cars.
According to a release from police, Jackie Booker Jr., 19, of the 1300 block of Gary Street, and Richard Sumter, 19, of the 3900 block of Brentwood Drive, were both charged in connection with the vandalism.
Police say they shattered vehicle windows with pellet guns.
Booker and Sumter were taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center where they are both being held under $68,000 bonds.
No other information is available at this time.
