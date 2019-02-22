2 Fayetteville men arrested, accused of vandalizing 40 cars

| Two Arrested for 50 Counts of Vandalism |



Jackie Booker Jr. (19) &Richard Sumter (19) have been arrested & charged with 50 counts of vandalism for shattering vehicle windows w/ pellet guns, primarily in & around the Devonwood neighborhood.



Details --> https://t.co/jDSLXp1S7j pic.twitter.com/k0jXfC4Sud