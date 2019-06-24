Woman charged after plowing car into Lilly's Pizza on Glenwood Avenue, injuring 2

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A woman is behind bars after police said she plowed her car into a Raleigh pizzeria Sunday night, injuring two people.The incident happened before 10:30 p.m. at Lilly's Pizza on Glenwood Avenue.Police said 20-year-old Cassidy Stone, of Raleigh, drove her car onto the sidewalk and then onto the patio.Two people sustained minor injuries during the crash. Officers are unsure if the pair was inside or outside during the incident.Stone was charged with driving while impaired.