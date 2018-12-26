2 hurt when explosion rattles Indiana high school

At least two people were injured after an explosion rattled a high school in Indiana.The blast happened near the gym at Carmel High School on Wednesday night.The explosion may have come from a mechanical room.One of the victims suffered severe burns.Firefighters said the blast happened while contractors were working on a heater."Right now, we have two patients that have been transported to Eskenazi, one boy from the school and another independent contractor who was doing some work on the heater, caused some sort of explosion," said Tim Griffin, of the Carmel Fire Department.All activities for the school were canceled and the school was evacuated.Interior crews said one of the stairwells in the building sustained severe damage.