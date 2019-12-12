2 injured in Durham park shooting, police investigating

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after two people were injured during a Wednesday afternoon shooting at a park in Durham.

It happened at CR Wood Park off of Commonwealth Street.

One person's injuries are considered life-threatening, while the other is expected to recover.
ABC11 breaking news crew says a police cruiser headed to the scene was involved in a crash with another car.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more updates.
