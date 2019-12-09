2 killed, others injured in multiple weekend shootings, stabbing in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- 2 men are dead and others are hurt after multiple shootings and a stabbing in Raleigh this weekend.

A man was found shot in the parking lot of Club 30 Plus in the 300 block of Rush Street just before 2 a.m. The victim did not survive his injuries.

Man shot, killed at Raleigh nightclub, police say

Soon after, two men walked into WakeMed with stab wounds. Police said the two incidents are related.

Just before 2:30 a.m., a man was killed in an apartment shooting on Crest Road, south of the NC State campus.

Man dies after Raleigh apartment shooting south of NCSU

Raleigh police said a man was injured after being shot in the leg on Sunday night.

According to officials, police responded to a shots fired call along the 2700 block of S. Saunders St. just after 8:30 p.m.

Raleigh police investigating after man shot in leg

Another man was injured in a shooting at the Fiddlestix gas station in the 4400 block of Capital Blvd. just before 1 a.m. Those injuries are not life-threatening.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
