2 missing girls last seen Wednesday found safe, Durham police say

Durham police said Thursday night that two teenage girls who have been missing since Wednesday afternoon were found safe in Durham County.Police said both girls were OK, but did not release further information.The girls had last been seen in a red, four-door car in a parking lot near Northgate Mall.The car may have been a Toyota and was driven by a man in his early to mid-20s.Thirteen-year-old Chloe Lacorte is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds. She was wearing a light pink T-shirt, blue jeans and light blue shoes.Fourteen-year-old Zaire Azeez is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She was wearing black leggings, a blue shirt with Nickelodeon characters and blue Chuck Taylor shoes.