2 pedestrians were injured after two-vehicle crash on NC Highway 87

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two pedestrians were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Harnett County.

It happened at about 5 a.m. on Sunday on NC Highway 87 near Brinkley Hill Lane.

When units arrived at the scene, they said they found a two-vehicle crash, and two pedestrians had been hit.

Duke Life Flight was called to medevac one of the pedestrians to a trauma center. The other was taken to Womack Army Hospital.

After an initial investigation, NCSHP Tropper Middlebrooks said a Toyota passenger car was traveling north on Highway 87 when it drove through the median. This caused Toyota to overturn into the southbound lanes.

A Honda passenger car that was traveling southbound collided with the overturned car, Middlebrooks said.

Two pedestrians were hit as a result. One was pinned under one of the passenger cars.

According to Middlebrooks, someone nearby was able to pull that person out from under the car before emergency responders arrived.

One of the drivers was arrested after taking a sobriety test.

ABC11 will keep you updated as the investigation continues.