2 pilots die in jet crash at South Carolina airport

EMBED </>More Videos

A mid-sized jet that tried to land at a South Carolina airport ran off the runway and split in two, killing the two pilots on board and injuring two passengers.

GREENVILLE, S.C. --
A mid-sized jet that tried to land at a South Carolina airport ran off the runway and split in two, killing the two pilots on board and injuring two passengers.

The reason for the crash Thursday at the Greenville Downtown Airport was unclear.

Witnesses say the plane appeared to land without a problem until it overshot the runway and went down a steep embankment.

The Greenville News reports the pilots' names won't be released until the Greenville County Coroner's Office notifies relatives.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
plane crashdeath investigationSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Body believed to be missing 6-year-old Maddox Ritch found during search
Hotel's glass shower door suddenly explodes, injures Raleigh woman
American Bar Association urges Senate to slow down on Kavanaugh vote
Honda recalls Accord, Insight vehicles for software problem
Powerful quake rocks central Sulawesi in Indonesia
LAX will allow passengers to carry pot
NCCU mourns loss of student, distances itself from investigation
Brett Kavanaugh: How Supreme Court justices get confirmed
Show More
99-year-old beautician plans to finally retire
Exclusive: Mom of man fatally shot at gas station says son was 'not confrontational'
Frying Pan flag shredded on live cam during Hurricane Florence to be auctioned
Current Triangle traffic
Salvation Army workers return after feeding thousands of Hurricane Florence victims
More News