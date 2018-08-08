Two police officers were ambushed and shot while sitting in their vehicle in Camden, New Jersey.It happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near Broadway and Mount Vernon Street.Both officers were taken to the hospital for treatment.Police said 10-25 rounds were fired before the suspect fled possibly in a white van.The officers were sitting at a red light when the suspect allegedly fired shots into the unmarked vehicle.One officer managed to exchange fire with the suspect. It's not clear if that person was hit.Authorities said a male detective was shot twice in the arm.A female detective was shot in the hand.Their injuries are considered non-life threatening.