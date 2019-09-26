2 Wake County detention officers fired after allegedly assaulting inmate

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two Wake County Detention Officers were fired after assaulting an inmate, the sheriff announced Thursday afternoon.Sheriff Gerald Baker said Terek Askew and Donnie Davis were arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault and battery.Askew and Davis are being held in the Wake County Detention Center and are expected to appear in court.Askew joined the staff on Nov. 16, 2016. Davis served as a Master Detention Officer and began working with the office on April 18, 2007.Both were terminated from their positions on Wednesday, Sept. 25.