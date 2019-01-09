2 women accused of attack on transgender person at Raleigh bar

EMBED </>More Videos

Two woman face charges for bar incident in Raleigh.

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Two women have been charged after an alleged attack on a transgender person at a Raleigh bar.

The incident happened last month at Milk Bar on Glenwood Avenue, according to Raleigh Police.

Both 31-year-old Jessica Fowler and 38-year-old Amber Harrell are charged with second-degree kidnapping, a felony, and sexual battery, a misdemeanor in connection with the incident, which involved a transgender man who identifies as female, Raleigh Police told ABC11.

In a 9-1-1 call, the caller tells the dispatcher: "She pulls her shirt up and says, 'Do you want to see my b---s?' and she pressed me up against the wall with her bare chest."

An arrest warrant said both Fowler and Harrell "fondle the victim's buttocks and chest."

Police said the attack started in the bathroom and continued into the bar.

"(The bartender) could see I was visibly uncomfortable," the caller tells the 9-1-1 dispatcher. "She asked the girls two times to stop. The girl didn't stop at first, so she forcefully had to tell the girl to stop -- she was like groping my back, my stomach, it was uncomfortable."

The general manager of Milk Bar declined to comment to ABC11.

Equality NC said these types of incidents are not unusual and often not reported.

"They don't get helpful reactions when victims try and come forward," said Ames Simmons, of Equality NC. "This is the kind of violence we're trying to work on. We're trying not to address these incidents after they happen."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
transgenderbatterybarkidnapwomenarrestRaleigh
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Victim shot in southeast Raleigh, emerges 10 miles away in Cary
Wake County population booming, but WCPSS enrollment is not; Here's why
Trump pleads on TV for wall funding to fix border 'crisis'
Trump invokes slain California officer, calls him 'American hero'
No. 12 UNC starts hot, fends off No. 15 NC State, 90-82
Williamson scores 30 as No. 1 Duke routs Wake Forest 87-65
Raleigh police: Man tied up three victims with zip ties during robbery
'Really scary:' Elderly woman hurt during Durham home invasion
Show More
Warning for homeowners: Home-protection device could actually cause a fire
Police charge suspect with murder of Fayetteville woman found in ditch
Maple View Farm's ice cream shop damaged during break-in
How federal workers can handle their finances during shutdown
Troubleshooter: Bathroom remodel left Johnston County woman out money
More News