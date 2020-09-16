2-year-old shot in Fayetteville home, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after a 2-year-old was shot inside a home Wednesday morning.Officers went to the scene on Mosswood Lane near McArthur Road around 10 a.m.The extent of the child's injuries are currently unknown. Fayetteville Police Department said the child was taken to the hospital and is being treated for their injuries.Fayetteville Police Department asked people to avoid the neighborhood and use alternate routes while they investigate.