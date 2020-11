Anthony Fauci, Jesus among write-in presidential candidates by Wake County voters

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- President Donald Trump was projected as the winner of the presidential race in North Carolina against Joe Biden on Friday.Biden has been projected as the winner overall.However, some Wake County voters didn't vote for either of them.Below is a list of some other write-in candidates submitted by voters during the 2020 election:Anthony Fauci: 14Anyone Else:10Bernie Sanders: 129Can't Do It: 2Colin Powell: 29Cosmo Kramer: 1David Hasselhoff: 1Dolly Parton: 1Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson: 10George W Bush: 9Giant Meteor: 1God: 14James Mattis: 11Jesus (or some variation): 72Kanye West: 172Mark Cuban: 10Michael Bloomberg: 18Mickey Mouse: 14Mitt Romney: 117None of the Above: 22Oprah Winfrey: 2Ronald Reagan:12Selena Gomez: 1Superman: 1Tim Tebow: 1Warren Buffett: 2Willie Nelson: 3You're kidding?: 1