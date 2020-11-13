Politics

Anthony Fauci, Jesus among write-in presidential candidates by Wake County voters

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- President Donald Trump was projected as the winner of the presidential race in North Carolina against Joe Biden on Friday.

Biden has been projected as the winner overall.

However, some Wake County voters didn't vote for either of them.

Below is a list of some other write-in candidates submitted by voters during the 2020 election:

Anthony Fauci: 14
Anyone Else:10
Bernie Sanders: 129
Can't Do It: 2
Colin Powell: 29
Cosmo Kramer: 1
David Hasselhoff: 1
Dolly Parton: 1

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson: 10
George W Bush: 9
Giant Meteor: 1
God: 14
James Mattis: 11
Jesus (or some variation): 72
Kanye West: 172
Mark Cuban: 10
Michael Bloomberg: 18
Mickey Mouse: 14

Mitt Romney: 117
None of the Above: 22
Oprah Winfrey: 2
Ronald Reagan:12
Selena Gomez: 1
Superman: 1
Tim Tebow: 1
Warren Buffett: 2
Willie Nelson: 3
You're kidding?: 1
