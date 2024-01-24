Doomsday Clock remains 90 seconds to midnight

The clock is one group's metaphorical depiction of how close it believes the world is to a global collapse based on several factors.

The clock is one group's metaphorical depiction of how close it believes the world is to a global collapse based on several factors.

The clock is one group's metaphorical depiction of how close it believes the world is to a global collapse based on several factors.

The clock is one group's metaphorical depiction of how close it believes the world is to a global collapse based on several factors.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists announced the symbolic Doomsday Clock will remain at 90 seconds to midnight for the second year in a row.

The clock is the group's metaphorical depiction of how close it believes the world is to a global collapse based on several factors. Although nuclear weapons have been their primary focus since it first appeared in the early days of the Cold War.

The bulletin says it is keeping the doomsday clock at the closest setting to midnight again this year because of climate change and the relentless proliferation of nuclear arms.

The bulletin was founded in 1945 by scientists including Albert Einstein and J. Robert Oppenheimer.

SEE ALSO: US says Russia is violating key nuclear arms control agreement