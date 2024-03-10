'American Fiction' is nominated for 5 Oscars including best picture, best actor

When Hollywood gathers for the 96th Academy Awards, the blockbuster biopic "Oppenheimer" is widely expected to overpower all competition at an election-year Oscars that could turn into a coronation for Christopher Nolan.

2024 Oscars When Hollywood gathers for the 96th Academy Awards, the blockbuster biopic "Oppenheimer" is widely expected to overpower all competition at an election-year Oscars that could turn into a coronation for Christopher Nolan.

2024 Oscars When Hollywood gathers for the 96th Academy Awards, the blockbuster biopic "Oppenheimer" is widely expected to overpower all competition at an election-year Oscars that could turn into a coronation for Christopher Nolan.

2024 Oscars When Hollywood gathers for the 96th Academy Awards, the blockbuster biopic "Oppenheimer" is widely expected to overpower all competition at an election-year Oscars that could turn into a coronation for Christopher Nolan.

"American Fiction" is nominated for five Oscars this year including best picture and best actor in both a leading and supporting role.

Adapted from the 2001 book "Erasure," the film is a rush of fresh comic thinking in writer-director Cord Jefferson's dazzling debut feature.

In his best and most bracing film role to date, Jeffrey Wright stars as Monk, a Black novelist who feels angry and frustrated that his well-reviewed books never sell. It seems the public only ponies up for stories that juggle tropes about Black poverty and violence.

So Monk joins the enemy club under a pseudonym and hits paydirt with hilarious and pointedly satiric results.

Here are the categories that "American Fiction" is nominated for:

Best picture

Best actor in a leading role: Jeffrey Wright

Best actor in a supporting role: Sterling K. Brown

Best adapted screenplay

Best original score

ABC News' Peter Travers contributed to this report.