'American Fiction' is nominated for 5 Oscars including best picture, best actor

"American Fiction" is nominated for five Oscars this year including best picture and best actor in both a leading and supporting role.
Adapted from the 2001 book "Erasure," the film is a rush of fresh comic thinking in writer-director Cord Jefferson's dazzling debut feature.
In his best and most bracing film role to date, Jeffrey Wright stars as Monk, a Black novelist who feels angry and frustrated that his well-reviewed books never sell. It seems the public only ponies up for stories that juggle tropes about Black poverty and violence.
So Monk joins the enemy club under a pseudonym and hits paydirt with hilarious and pointedly satiric results.
ABC News' Peter Travers contributed to this report.