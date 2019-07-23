21-year-old pizza delivery driver shot, killed in Roanoke Rapids

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 21-year-old pizza delivery driver was shot and killed in Roanoke Rapids, according to Halifax County Sheriff's Office.The shooting happened sometime late Monday night or early Tuesday morning off Branch Avenue.James Anthony Lee Jr.'s employer found his body after the young man failed to check in for some time.Deputies said the employer called to report finding Lee's body around 1 a.m.The investigation into who shot Lee and why continues.Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (252) 583-4444.