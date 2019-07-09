Hundreds of animals removed from Cary home, animal cruelty investigation underway

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are investigating after hundreds of animals were removed from a Cary home on Tuesday.

The animals included dogs, lizards, rats, a cat and a turtle.



As of right now, the homeowner is not facing any charges, but authorities said this is an active animal cruelty investigation and based on evidence inside the Rose Street home, that could change.

Neighbors told ABC11 they began noticing rats around the neighborhood. That prompted calls to police and animal control.

When crews arrived on the scene, they were dressed in protective suits because the condition of the house was so filthy.

Officials told ABC11 the woman who lives in the home is quiet and keeps to herself. They said most neighbors were aware she had pets, but not that many.

Town of Cary officials said they had been to the home several times for animal welfare checks but were not able to meet with the woman.

"The concern was the number of pets inside the house were presenting unsanitary and unsafe conditions for the pets and based upon those observations we are rescuing them and removing them," said Allan Cain, the Director of Public Safety.

But on Monday, they were finally able to speak with her and one day later, 263 animals were removed from the home so far.
