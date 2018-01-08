FAYETTEVILLE NEWS

2nd suspect arrested in fatal Fayetteville Carlie C's shooting

Izaiah Jamal Blue, left, and Jalyn La-Scott Phillips. (Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
A second man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that happened August 26 has been arrested.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Jalyn La-Scott Phillips, 19, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service with the assistance of the Sampson County Sheriff's Office. He was charged in relation to the fatal shooting in August at 690 South Reilly Road, in the parking lot of Carlie C's.

The other suspect, 20-year-old Izaiah Jamal Blue, was arrested November 8 by U.S. marshals, also with the assistance of Sampson County deputies.

The shooting left 20-year-old Nisier Nuriddin dead and 20-year-old Tontaria Lunsford injured

An eyewitness told ABC11 at the time that Lunsford was shot in the arm and Nuriddin was shot in the chest.

Both victims were transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where Nuriddin later died.

Blue and Phillips, both of Faison, have been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury (AWDWIKISI), robbery with a dangerous weapon, and felonious conspiracy to commit robbery.

Phillips and Blue are both being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingfayetteville newsfayetteville police departmentarrestFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
2 charged in fatal Fayetteville Carlie C's shooting
Police ID victim in fatal Fayetteville shooting
FAYETTEVILLE NEWS
79-year-old man found dead in Fayetteville home
Firefighters rescue person from burning Fayetteville home
Fayetteville man charged in stabbing death of grandfather
Police make arrest in Fayetteville Speedway gas station shooting
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to spend 2 years in prison
More fayetteville news
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Show More
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
More News