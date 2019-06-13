3 Charlotte men busted in Georgia with 70 pounds of pot worth more than $200K

GEORGIA -- Three Charlotte men were arrested in Georgia on Tuesday after troopers found them with 70 pounds of marijuana.

WSOC reports Phetprasong Souriyo, 34, Brandy Souriyo, 28, and Somphone Thongkhamdy, 30, were arrested during a traffic stop on I-85 in Gwinnett County.

RELATED: Johnston County woman says she was charged for using legal hemp

The trio was charged with trafficking marijuana

The drugs were valued at more than $200,000.
