2 workers, suspect injured during armed robbery in Chapel Hill, 1 suspect on the run

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people were injured in a fight during a Monday night armed robbery in Chapel Hill.Just after 8 p.m., Chapel Hill police said two suspects-- one armed with a revolver, the other a BB gun-- attempted to rob the La Nueva Guadalupana.Officers say a fight broke out between the suspects and the store workers.During the fight, one of the workers was shot in the leg, another worker was cut and hit on the head and one of the suspects suffered a cut to the head.All three were taken to UNC hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Chapel Hill Police.The other suspect fled the scene. Police described the suspect as a male wearing blue jeans, a black sweatshirt with text on the back, white Nike shoes with dark accents, and was possibly cut during the fight.Police said the suspect was seen fleeing in a silver car believe to be an Acura.Police advise that the public does not approach the suspect and instead call 911.