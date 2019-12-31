2 workers, suspect injured during armed robbery in Chapel Hill, 1 suspect on the run

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people were injured in a fight during a Monday night armed robbery in Chapel Hill.

Just after 8 p.m., Chapel Hill police said two suspects-- one armed with a revolver, the other a BB gun-- attempted to rob the La Nueva Guadalupana.

Officers say a fight broke out between the suspects and the store workers.

During the fight, one of the workers was shot in the leg, another worker was cut and hit on the head and one of the suspects suffered a cut to the head.

All three were taken to UNC hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Chapel Hill Police.

The other suspect fled the scene. Police described the suspect as a male wearing blue jeans, a black sweatshirt with text on the back, white Nike shoes with dark accents, and was possibly cut during the fight.

Police said the suspect was seen fleeing in a silver car believe to be an Acura.

Police advise that the public does not approach the suspect and instead call 911.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chapel hillchapel hill newsattempted robberyshootingarmed robbery
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 3 injured after head-on crash in Wilson County
1 injured in shooting outside Cary bar
Roy Williams pulls into a tie with Dean Smith in win over Yale
Harnett County mom pleads for answers after son was struck, killed in hit and run
Alex Trebek opens up about battle with pancreatic cancer
Carbon monoxide concerns continue at McDougald Terrace
Family mourns father, daughter killed in Orange County house fire
Show More
Donors numbers down, but charities see larger monetary donations
WV cadets will be fired over Nazi salute photo
SC man offers $10k for safe return of stolen dog
Diocese of Charlotte releases list of clergy accused of abuse
Harnett County welcomes first YMCA
More TOP STORIES News