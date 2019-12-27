3 teens injured, 1 killed after crashing stolen car during police chase

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three teenagers were injured and one died after they crashed into a tree while driving a stolen car on Christmas Day.

According to the Burlington Police Department, a 2008 Subaru Tribeca was reported stolen just before 10 a.m. An officer later saw a car that matched the description of the stolen car pulling into the Dollar Tree parking lot on North Church Street.

When the officer tried to pull the car over in the parking lot, the driver, who police later identified as 18-year-old Taijon Martre Laury, took off onto Bland Boulevard. Less than half a mile down the road, the car hit a tree near the intersection of Bland Boulevard and McKinney Street.

Taijon Martre Laury, 14-year-old Zhiyon Sharae Laury, and 17-year-old Anaiya Davis were all taken to the hospital with injuries. Amarion Brinae Laury, 16, died as a result of the crash.

Officers said they believed excessive speed contributed to the crash. A further investigation will determine if charges will be filed.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (336)229-3500.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
burlingtoncar crashfatal crashstolen car
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigate after body found inside Raleigh home
2 seriously injured after vehicle overturns in Durham
Ore. Grandpa buys school bus to take 10 grandkids to school
North Carolina will be a political hot spot as 2020 election nears
Inspectors visiting 300 Durham apartments after carbon monoxide scares
Disposed holiday gift boxes display new presents to thieves
Tiger rescue collects donated Christmas trees
Show More
Shoppers scoop up post-Christmas sales
Missing Michigan boy found dead, police say
Fayetteville holiday marriage proposal captures hearts
SUV used to smash into multiple Wake Co. convenience stores found
Couple calls 911 on vacuum cleaner
More TOP STORIES News