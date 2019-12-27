3 teens injured, 1 killed after crashing stolen car during police chase

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three teenagers were injured and one died after they crashed into a tree while driving a stolen car on Christmas Day.According to the Burlington Police Department, a 2008 Subaru Tribeca was reported stolen just before 10 a.m. An officer later saw a car that matched the description of the stolen car pulling into the Dollar Tree parking lot on North Church Street.When the officer tried to pull the car over in the parking lot, the driver, who police later identified as 18-year-old Taijon Martre Laury, took off onto Bland Boulevard. Less than half a mile down the road, the car hit a tree near the intersection of Bland Boulevard and McKinney Street.Taijon Martre Laury, 14-year-old Zhiyon Sharae Laury, and 17-year-old Anaiya Davis were all taken to the hospital with injuries. Amarion Brinae Laury, 16, died as a result of the crash.Officers said they believed excessive speed contributed to the crash. A further investigation will determine if charges will be filed.Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (336)229-3500.