Deputies on scene after 3-year-old shot in Robeson County

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Robeson County Sheriff's Office said Monday that it is investigating after a 3-year-old was shot.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said deputies, juvenile-unit investigators and crime-scene investigators are at the scene of the shooting in the area of Singletary Church Road and Highway 211 East outside of Lumberton.

No other details were immediately released.

An ABC11 crew is on its way to the scene.

