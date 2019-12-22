35-car pileup sends several to hospital in Virginia during busy holiday travel day

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. -- Several were injured, some critically, in a 35-car pileup on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Police said the accident happened around 7:50 a.m. on I-64 near Williamsburg, Virginia.

Virginia State Police said a total of 35 vehicles were involved in that accident, and several were injured. At least two suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Several were injured, some critically, in a 35-car pileup on one of the busiest travel days of the year.



Both westbound and eastbound lanes of I-64 were shut down at the 239 mm/Queens Creek in York county.

This accident comes on one of the busiest travel days of the year. More than 115 million Americans are expected to hit the rails, roads and skies throughout the holidays, and some regions across the countries are bracing for dangerous weather conditions during holiday travel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
virginiacar accidentsu.s. & worldholiday travel
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed after car hits tree in Raleigh
2 men hurt after Raleigh shooting
13 shot at Chicago house party; 2 in custody, police say
Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Cumberland County
Forecast: Temps in 60s for Christmas
Starliner capsule returns to Earth after aborted space mission
RDU expects busiest travel days of the month on Sunday and Monday
Show More
'Bicycle Man' legacy program gives away 1,500 bikes to kids
NC principal dresses, hides around school as 'Elf on a Shelf'
1 killed, 2 injured when car crashes into tree in Fayetteville
2 people, dog escape Durham house fire
What is a 'baby replacement' abduction?
More TOP STORIES News