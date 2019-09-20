3rd graders walk away from recess, found at Holly Springs McDonald's 1 mile away

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two third-grade students walked away from their Holly Springs elementary school Wednesday afternoon.

Holly Grove Elementary School administrators sent a letter out to parents informing them of what happened.

The school said teachers realized the two students were missing when the class lined up to return from recess and the line was two students short.

The school contacted police and the search was on. Police received a call from a concerned parent about two students being at a neighborhood McDonald's, located more than a mile away from the school.

Police arrived and safely returned the students to Holly Grove Elementary School.

"I will be determining appropriate disciplinary action to ensure that the students understand the severity of their actions," Holly Grove principal Sarah Simmons said in the letter. "I appreciate the quick response to our staff in reporting the students missing, as well as all staff members involved in the search."
