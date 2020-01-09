murder

3rd man sought in Fayetteville Halloween murder arrested, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities have arrested a third suspect in the 2019 Halloween murder of 25-year-old Deaundre Williamson-Servin.

Police identified Dwight Bristol, 29, Dequan Donaldson, 25, and Derrick Bridges, 36, as the people involved in the crime.

Dwight Bristol, Derrick Bridges and Dequan Donaldson



Officials said the Cumberland County deputies arrested Donaldson with the help of the Fayetteville Police Department on Wednesday. He is now charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Servin-Williamson

The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 500 block of School Street.

One man dead in Halloween night shooting in Fayetteville, police investigating

Deaundre Williamson-Servin, 25, died at the scene.

Bristol was arrested on Nov. 7, without incident in Jacksonville, Florida and was taken back to Fayetteville.

Dwight Dewey Bristol



Derrick Bridges was taken into custody on Nov. 4 along the 1900 block of Cedar Creek Road without incident, police said.

Derrick Bridges



Anyone with information regarding the shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Arnold with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 824-9539 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

The footage used in this article is archived footage, stay tuned for an updated video.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillecumberland countymurderhalloweenhomicide investigationshootingfayetteville
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
'Captain America' actress charged with killing mom
Deputies investigating apparent murder-suicide in Robeson Co. home
Man accused of killing brother of 49ers quarterback claims self-defense
Funeral to be held for slain Texas mother Heidi Broussard
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
McDougald Terrace issues date back to 2017, report shows
Texting 911: Raleigh-Wake dispatchers now receiving pictures, video
Matt Rhule talks about Cam Newton, building a winning team
Electric scooters effective but dangerous, study says
1 dead, woman, child injured in Johnston County crash
Former deputy sues Wake County sheriff for 'retaliation'
Services help Fort Bragg spouses cope during deployments
Show More
1 dead, 2 missing after boat sinks in Pamlico Sound
Advocates want to see more bicycle-safety measures in Raleigh
2 NC schools win in national STEM competition
Nearly 80 dogs seized in Orange Co. animal cruelty case need help
"I have a sick child," Rite Aid robber writes in note to clerk
More TOP STORIES News