3rd man sought in Fayetteville Halloween murder arrested, police say

Police identified Dwight Bristol, 29, Dequan Donaldson, 25, and Derrick Bridges, 36, as the people involved in the crime.
Officials said the Cumberland County deputies arrested Donaldson with the help of the Fayetteville Police Department on Wednesday. He is now charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Servin-Williamson
The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 500 block of School Street.
Deaundre Williamson-Servin, 25, died at the scene.
Bristol was arrested on Nov. 7, without incident in Jacksonville, Florida and was taken back to Fayetteville.
Derrick Bridges was taken into custody on Nov. 4 along the 1900 block of Cedar Creek Road without incident, police said.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Arnold with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 824-9539 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
