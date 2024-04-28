Man arrested, charged with murder in connection with woman's death in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT. N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was arrested and charged with murder Sunday after a woman was found dead.

The Rocky Mount Police Department said officers were called to the 300 block of Marigold Street just before 3 a.m. for reports of an unconscious woman.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the incident is being investigated as a domestic violence homicide.

Scottie Leshay Jeffries was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with this incident. he is being held at the Edgecombe County Jail with no bond.