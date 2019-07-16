4-month-old with birth defect abducted from Bladen County daycare

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. -- Authorities in Bladen County are trying to find a 4-month-old girl who was abducted from daycare Monday.

Officials said Lonnisha Renee Askew was taken from her Bladenboro daycare around 5 p.m. by her noncustodial parent, 22-year-old Juanita Renee Askew.

Juanita Renee Askew



According to WWAY, the baby was in custody of the Columbus County Department of Social Services and was placed in a foster home in Bladen County.

Officials said Askew went to the daycare, took the child and left. She is not allowed to have unsupervised visits with the child.

She is wanted for abduction of a child.

Lonnisha was last seen wearing a green and pink onsie with circles on it. She has a surgical scar on her abdomen and needs special foods and care due to a birth defect.

She also has a cyst over her right eye and a red birthmark on the back of her head.

Askew is considered dangerous. She was last seen driving a dark green, dark gray or black, two-door sedan with 30-day tags. Officials said she may not be alone.

Askew is known to live in Whiteville.

Those with information should call (910) 862-6960.
