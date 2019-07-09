Man stabs daughter, shoots 4-year-old grandson before killing self in Warren County: Police

MANSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A stabbing and shooting in Warren County has resulted in three deaths, including a 4-year-old, according to Sheriff Johnny Williams.

Authorities said they believe John Hargrove, the father of 21-year-old Jada Swindell, stabbed her to death before shooting his 4-year old grandson and a 15-year old family friend.

The violence happened off Ellington Road in Manson around 2:15 p.m. Monday.

Investigators arrived at the home to find two adults, a man and a woman, dead on the floor.



Two children, ages 15 and 4, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The 4-year-old later died during surgery at the hospital.

Williams said Hargrove appears to have killed himself after the violent outburst. The 15-year-old girl remains in the hospital.

Neighbors told ABC11 they did not even know anyone lived in the home where the shooting happened.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
warren countynccrimedeadly shootinggun violenceshootingdomestic violencestabbing
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Renowned Durham architect Phil Freelon dies at 67
Troubleshooter helps Raleigh woman prove she's not dead
SBI investigating whether state troopers padded tickets to drivers
2 workers rescued after being trapped by beam on UNC campus
Ind. toddler fell through open window on cruise ship in Puerto Rico, attorney says
Johnston County pastor accused of statutory rape of 13-year-old
New law allows NC drug dealers to be charged with murder
Show More
How to spot Saturn's rings on Tuesday night
Raleigh business owner encouraging women to 'shop with meaning'
IBM closes $34 billion acquisition of Red Hat
2-time presidential candidate Ross Perot dies at age of 89
Rabbit found with rope around its neck in New Hampshire river
More TOP STORIES News