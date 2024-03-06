4-year-old North Carolina twins possibly drowned, father says; mother charged

The father of the 4-year-old boys called 911 after finding their bodies when he arrived for a custody exchange.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The father of 4-year-old twins who were found dead at their mother's home Saturday in Murphy, North Carolina, told officials the children may have been drowned.

The father called 911 in the morning after he arrived at the home of his wife, Genevieve Ellen Springer, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

Genevieve Ellen Springer Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

According to ABC affiliate WLOS, on a 911 call, the father told dispatchers the children may have drowned Friday according to what Springer told him.

Springer was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the children's death.

Documents show that the couple separated in July 2023. The court was still working through alimony and child support issues and also a motion for a mental evaluation for Springer.

