Nash County receives $40M grant to help build new South Nash Middle School

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nash County announced Tuesday that it has received a $40 million grant to build a new middle school. It will be named South Nash Middle School.

The new middle school will be able to hold approximately 1,100 students. The existing middle school will be made into an elementary school.

The $40 million represents the largest grant Nash County has secured during Robbie Davis' tenure. He is the chairman of the Nash County Board of Commissioners.

The funding aims to meet the educational needs of the southern region of the county, according to the press release.

NCPS Superintendent Dr. Steve Ellis said this grant is a significant victory for both Nash County and its public schools.

"This achievement was the result of a collective effort. I am deeply grateful for the outstanding team within Nash County Public Schools and Nash County Government, as well as the support from our county commissioners and state legislators. It truly was a united endeavor," he said.

The program is funded by the North Carolina Education Lottery and a $4 million match by the county.