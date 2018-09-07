41-year-old man dead in single-vehicle crash in Durham

Durham police are investigating a fatal traffic crash that happened Friday afternoon.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Durham police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday afternoon at the intersection of Harvest Street and Cheek Road.

Police said the crash happened approximately 12:36 p.m. when an eastbound 1995 Chevrolet S-10 pickup driven by 41-year-old Kwan Scott crossed over Cheek Road and crashed into a manhole cover that protruded from the ground on Harvest Street.

The pickup went out of control and eventually stopped on an embankment on the side of the road.

Scott, who was alone in the truck, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, speed and alcohol appear to have been factors in the crash and Scott was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is still under investigation.
