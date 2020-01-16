5 cars damaged, possibly shot while driving down Highway 264 in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several drivers report being shot at on US Highway 264 near Interstate 95 in Wilson County on Wednesday afternoon.Wilson County Sheriff's Office said it got calls from drivers on Wednesday afternoon about their vehicle being shot at while driving on Highway 264 east. As of Thursday morning, WCSO said five vehicles had been damaged.Each driver told authorities they were near mile marker 38 when their vehicle was shot. It's not known if the shootings were intentional or unintentional.All of the reported damaged happened between 1:30-2:30 p.m. WCSO said the shots were reportedly coming from the exit for Interstate 95.Bailey Police Department sent out a Facebook post Wednesday night, alerting drivers to be careful.An hour later, the police department clarified that their initial post was "to bring awareness to the public."The Facebook posts have still received thousands of reactions--including from people claiming they were victims of the shooting.Bailey Police Department said it alerted Nash County Sheriff's Office and Wilson County Sheriff's Office. All three law enforcement agencies are investigating the reports and working the area for more evidence.