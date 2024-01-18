5-year-old boy spends birthday in hospital after head-on crash killed his mom

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A young boy in Stanly County is recovering in the hospital after a truck crashed into him and his mother on the way to school.

The NC State Highway Patrol said 5-year-old Matthew Keene and his mother Emily Keene were driving on the road in Oakboro last Friday morning when a pickup truck hit their car head-on.

Matthew had been counting down the days until his fifth birthday which he spent at Levine Children's Hospital recovering from deep wounds, two surgeries, and a fractured spine.

"He was excited because the only one thing he really wanted was to see me and his mom and his whole family get together," said Matthew's father, Matt Keene told ABC affiliate WSOC.

Keene and his girlfriend, as well as staff at the hospital, were by Matthew's side to help him celebrate his big day.

"He's taking it honestly better than I would expect him to," Keene said. "He's still hurt and grieving because everything is new."

So far, no charges have been filed in the crash.

The family said they plan to throw Matthew a birthday party once he's discharged from the hospital.